Open Menu

UN Security Council 'monitoring Closely' India-Pakistan Tensions, May Meet Soon: Council President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 01:50 AM

UN Security Council 'monitoring closely' India-Pakistan tensions, may meet soon: Council president

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The President of the UN Security Council for May, Evangelos Sekeris of Greece, said Thursday he expects the 15-member body to meet "sooner, rather than later" on the serious situation between India and Pakistan following the April 22 armed attack in Indian- occupied Kashmir to deal with the heightening tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

"Its (the situation) is ongoing, evolving ... (and) we are listening and monitoring closely," he said in response to a question at his press conference held to brief journalists on the programme of the Council's work for the current month.

Responding to a question if any of the two parties have requested a Council meeting on the subject, the Council president said the situation was under watch and "we will be seized of the matter, of course --this is certain that it will happen".

In this regard, he cited the press statement issued by the Council last week in which it strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack called for accountability and international cooperation to bring the perpetrators of attack in Pahalgam to justice.

"We know that bigger member states are already in contact with both sides," Ambassador Sekeris said. "If the situation is not de-escalating, I mean, calling for an extraordinary Security Council meeting, is something which can come as a consequence, because it is actually the main business of the Security Council," noting that Pakistan is its non-permanent member.

Noting that two big member states were involved in the confrontation, the president said, "you know its lot at stake, and let us hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful, but we are prepared (to deal with it), of course."

"We also join calls for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spin-out of control," he said, adding, that the Council may meet "sooner, rather than later."

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

5 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

6 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

6 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

6 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

7 hours ago
NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

7 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

7 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

10 hours ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

11 hours ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World