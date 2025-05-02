UN Security Council 'monitoring closely' India-Pakistan tensions, may meet soon: Council president

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 01:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The President of the UN Security Council for May, Evangelos Sekeris of Greece, said Thursday he expects the 15-member body to meet "sooner, rather than later" on the serious situation between India and Pakistan following the April 22 armed attack in Indian- occupied Kashmir to deal with the heightening tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.
"Its (the situation) is ongoing, evolving ... (and) we are listening and monitoring closely," he said in response to a question at his press conference held to brief journalists on the programme of the Council's work for the current month.
Responding to a question if any of the two parties have requested a Council meeting on the subject, the Council president said the situation was under watch and "we will be seized of the matter, of course --this is certain that it will happen".
In this regard, he cited the press statement issued by the Council last week in which it strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack called for accountability and international cooperation to bring the perpetrators of attack in Pahalgam to justice.
"We know that bigger member states are already in contact with both sides," Ambassador Sekeris said. "If the situation is not de-escalating, I mean, calling for an extraordinary Security Council meeting, is something which can come as a consequence, because it is actually the main business of the Security Council," noting that Pakistan is its non-permanent member.
Noting that two big member states were involved in the confrontation, the president said, "you know its lot at stake, and let us hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful, but we are prepared (to deal with it), of course."
"We also join calls for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spin-out of control," he said, adding, that the Council may meet "sooner, rather than later."
APP/ift
