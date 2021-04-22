UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Not Taking Needed Steps To Stop Iran Nuclear Program - Israel Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:18 PM

The UN Security Council does not take enough action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The UN Security Council does not take enough action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said on Thursday.

"This Council does not take the steps necessary to stop Iran, it continues to ignore the most pressing matter in the middle East and instead wastes these debates recycling useless discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict despite the fact that the Abraham Accords have clearly proven this is not the issue. Iran is," Erdan told a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

Erdan said the international community's decision to engage with Iran to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a serious mistake.

Iran is developing its nuclear capabilities for military use and Israel will not be bound by any agreement that does not fully address the threat to the existence of the Israel, Erdan added.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions between the United States, Iran and the European Union in Vienna, Austria, this week on the terms under which the United States may rejoin the JCPOA. The agreement stipulates that Iran should suspended parts of its nuclear development program in exchange for sanctions relief.

