UN Security Council Offline Summit to Be Held When COVID-19 Crisis Settled - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council will hold an offline summit, all the partners are ready to participate, but only when the coronavirus crisis is settled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Our partners � I mean France, the United States, the United Kingdom and China � confirm in every conversation, at any level, that this initiative remains fully relevant and even becomes more relevant in the current conditions. So, as soon as the epidemiological situation allows, we will be looking into logistics aspects of the preparations for this forum," Lavrov said in an online interview with the RBC media group.

Russia is ready to take part in an online summit of the UN Security Council at any moment, and it believes that the draft of the final document is absolutely acceptable, the minister added.