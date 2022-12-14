UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Open Debate On Multilateralism To Take Place In New York

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

UN Security Council Open Debate on Multilateralism to Take Place in New York

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A high-level ministerial UN Security Council open debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism" will be held in New York on Wednesday.

The main purpose of the open debate is to encourage all member states to seriously consider the urgent need for reform in the multilateral architecture of global governance, including the long overdue reform of the UN Security Council. Participants will also discuss current global challenges such as terrorism, radicalism, pandemics, intensifying geopolitical competition. 

The high-level ministerial signature event under India's presidency will be chaired by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

More Stories From World

