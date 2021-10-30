UN Security Council P5 Summit to Take Place When Sides Have No Objections - Nebenzia

The idea of convening a meeting by the leaders of the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council (P5) is still on the agenda and will take place as soon as some sides stop opposing it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The idea of convening a meeting by the leaders of the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council (P5) is still on the agenda and will take place as soon as some sides stop opposing it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Friday.

In January 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed convening a summit among the leaders of the P5 countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The summit was originally set to be held in 2020 - the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. All the five permanent members of the Security Council backed the idea, but the high-level meeting was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, we had the unfavorable epidemiological situation. Today, we have still not taken this topic off the agenda,... but we should have an agreement. As soon as sides do not object to it and everyone is ready for this summit, it will take place," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador indicated that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council have yet to discuss any specific dates to holding the meeting.

In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow has resumed preparations for the summit after the height of the pandemic. All UN Security Council permanent members had previously expressed interest in holding such a meeting.