UN Security Council Plans to Vote on Resolution on Ukraine Friday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution prepared by Western countries regarding the situation in Ukraine on Friday, a diplomatic source in the United Nations told Sputnik.

"It is expected tomorrow," the source said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council the United States will deliver a resolution after Russia began a special military operation to protect Donbas.

The draft resolution condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia's alleged aggression against Ukraine in violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, the source said.

Article 2 requires all UN member states to refrain from the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.

The draft also "decides that the Russian Federation shall immediately cease its use of force" and "immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw" all its forces from Ukraine.

In the early hours of Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.