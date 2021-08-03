UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council President Says He Hopes World Body To Issue Statement On Herat Attack

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:24 AM

UN Security Council President Says He Hopes World Body to Issue Statement on Herat Attack

India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said on Monday he hoped the UN Security Council will issue a statement condemning the attack on the UN compound in Afghanistan's Herat

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said on Monday he hoped the UN Security Council will issue a statement condemning the attack on the UN compound in Afghanistan's Herat.

"The penholders [Estonia and Norway]...

attempted a draft, and they are discussing with other countries," Tirumurti, who presides with the UN Security Council in August, said. "I really wish the penholders can persuade all the countries to come on the same page and issue a statement."

Turumurti added he thinks it is extremely important at this juncture to pronounce terrorist attacks and other attacks are not acceptable.

Related Topics

India Attack Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Herat Same August All

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

41 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

1 hour ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

12 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.