UN Security Council President Says He Hopes World Body to Issue Statement on Herat Attack

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti said on Monday he hoped the UN Security Council will issue a statement condemning the attack on the UN compound in Afghanistan's Herat.

"The penholders [Estonia and Norway]...

attempted a draft, and they are discussing with other countries," Tirumurti, who presides with the UN Security Council in August, said. "I really wish the penholders can persuade all the countries to come on the same page and issue a statement."

Turumurti added he thinks it is extremely important at this juncture to pronounce terrorist attacks and other attacks are not acceptable.