UN Security Council Reiterates Call on Yemen for Nationwide Ceasefire - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The UN Security Council reiterated in a statement on Monday its support for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The members of the Security Council reiterated their endorsement of the Secretary-General's call of 25 March for those fighting in Yemen to immediately cease hostilities, and condemned the recent UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia as well as escalations of aerial and ground violence in the Yemen conflict," the statement said.

The UN Security Council members also expressed alarm at what they called is the devastating impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and called on the local parties to the conflict to do what they can to prevent the spread of the virus in the already vulnerable communities.

Yemen has been facing an armed conflict between the government forces, headed by Saudi-allied President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebel movement for several years now. In addition, the Southern Transitional Council, whose members include governors of five southern governorates - seeks to secede from Yemen.