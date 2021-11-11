UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Reiterates Concern Over Myanmar Situation, Call For Military Restraint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

UN Security Council Reiterates Concern Over Myanmar Situation, Call for Military Restraint

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The UN Security Council issued a statement in which it reiterated the members' concern over the situation in Myanmar following the military coup in February and again urged the country's military authorities to exercise restraint.

"The Members of the Security Council... reiterated their deep concern at developments in Myanmar following the declaration of the state of emergency imposed on 1 February and their call on the military to exercise utmost restraint," the statement said on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council also reaffirmed its support for the cessation of violence and a democratic transition in Myanmar, the release said.

In addition, the UN Security Council emphasized its support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Special Envoy and said looks forward to his visit to Myanmar to meet with all parties and mediate a dialogue process and the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Myanmar February All Asia

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

4 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

5 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

5 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

5 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.