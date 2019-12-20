The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a resolution drafted by German, Belgium and Kuwait to preserve for another year three points for cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a resolution drafted by German Belgium and Kuwait to preserve for another year three points for cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria

Russia and China voted against the draft prepared by the three countries, while 13 other members voted in support of the measure.

The draft, prepared by the so-called humanitarian troika on the Arab republic - Belgium, Germany and Kuwait - proposed to keep three points for cross-border humanitarian assistance out of the existing four, excluding the Al-Ramtha crossing, located on the border between Syria and Jordan.

Russia has also submitted a rival draft resolution that asks the UN Security Council to preserve the authorization for two cross-border delivery points for another six months.

A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.