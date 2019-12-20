UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution On On Aid Delivery In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:24 PM

UN Security Council Rejects Troika's Resolution on on Aid Delivery in Syria

The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a resolution drafted by German, Belgium and Kuwait to preserve for another year three points for cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected a resolution drafted by German, Belgium and Kuwait to preserve for another year three points for cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria.

Russia and China voted against the draft prepared by the three countries, while 13 other members voted in support of the measure.

The draft, prepared by the so-called humanitarian troika on the Arab republic - Belgium, Germany and Kuwait - proposed to keep three points for cross-border humanitarian assistance out of the existing four, excluding the Al-Ramtha crossing, located on the border between Syria and Jordan.

Russia has also submitted a rival draft resolution that asks the UN Security Council to preserve the authorization for two cross-border delivery points for another six months.

A Security Council resolution requires nine votes and no veto from any of the five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia China France German Kuwait Germany United Kingdom Belgium United States Border From Arab

Recent Stories

Terminology used in Musharraf verdict out of place ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Gazprom Neft Expects to Report 3.3% Incre ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Milit ..

2 minutes ago

All institutions should work under their domains: ..

2 minutes ago

World silence emboldens India to continue HR abuse ..

26 minutes ago

Biggest and best? Infantino reveals aims for new C ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.