UN Security Council Renews Libya's Mission Mandate Until September 30 - Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 07:47 PM

The UN Security Council on Wednesday decided to extend the mandate of the Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until September 30

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday decided to extend the mandate of the Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until September 30.

The council unanimously voted in favor of a UK-drafted resolution, following a one-day delay in its adoption which saw the revision of the original text to extend the mission until September 15, 2022.

"The Security Council... decides to extend until 30 September 2021 the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, as an integrated special political mission to carry out its mandate," the text of the resolution said.

Libya's new unity government, headed by Dbeibeh, and the new Presidential Council, led by al-Menfi, selected on March 16 to prepare the general elections in Libya before the end of 2021, as prescribed by the United Nations.

The formation of the interim government ended a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions mainly, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet in the east under the control of Haftar's forces.

