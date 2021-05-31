UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Renews Sanctions Against South Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:50 PM

UN Security Council renews sanctions against South Sudan

The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to renew for a year, till May 31, 2022, an arms embargo against South Sudan as well as targeted sanctions of travel ban and asset freeze against individuals and entities

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution to renew for a year, till May 31, 2022, an arms embargo against South Sudan as well as targeted sanctions of travel ban and asset freeze against individuals and entities.

Resolution 2577, which was adopted with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions, extends until July 1, 2022, the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which assists the work of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee.

It expresses the Security Council's readiness to review the arms embargo, through modification, suspension, or progressive lifting of these measures, in the light of progress achieved on five key benchmarks.

It requests the UN secretary-general to conduct, no later than April 15, 2022, an assessment of progress achieved on the key benchmarks.

The resolution also expresses the Security Council's willingness to consider adjusting targeted sanctions, including through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening measures to respond to the situation.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Progress Sudan April May July

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

27 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

51 minutes ago

Gwadar Port, Free Zone to generate $10 bn annual e ..

4 minutes ago

KTH conducts free medical camp, awareness to mark ..

4 minutes ago

Humanitarian organizations start distributing aid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.