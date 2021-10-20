UN Security Council Representatives to Visit Mali, Niger October 22-26 - Statement

The members of the UN Security Council will travel to Mali and Niger later at the end of October to meet with the leaders of the two countries, the United Nations spokesperson's office said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The members of the UN Security Council will travel to Mali and Niger later at the end of October to meet with the leaders of the two countries, the United Nations spokesperson's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UN Security Council will be embarking on a scheduled trip to Mali and Niger from 22 to 26 October 2021. During the trip, Council members will meet various leaders from the two countries, as well as civil society," the statement said.

The UN Security Council aims to ensure that Mali's transition to civilian rule carries on as planned, the statement said. The representatives will also engage in talks on the issues of terrorism and climate change in the Sahel and examine how the UN Security Council can support the region.

In August 2020, a group of Malian soldiers started a mutiny at the Kati military base near the capital city of Bamako.

Insurgents kidnapped several ministers and high-ranking military officials, including former President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, who later dissolved the government and parliament.

Last September, the parties agreed on a transition period that would last for 18 months and lead to holding parliamentary elections. Bah N'Daw, a former defense minister, was appointed as interim president. However, in late May, Mali saw its second coup as Col. Assimi Goita ousted the new president and prime minister for allegedly violating the transitional charter.

The country's constitutional court has appointed Goita as interim president.

Mali is simultaneously facing an insurgency by various armed groups, especially in the northern areas bordering Burkina Faso and Niger.