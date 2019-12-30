UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Says Somalia Bombing Perpetrators Must Be Held To Account

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:41 PM

UN Security Council Says Somalia Bombing Perpetrators Must Be Held to Account

The United Nations Security Council has called for bringing to account perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of the recent deadly terrorist attack in Somalia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The United Nations Security Council has called for bringing to account perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of the recent deadly terrorist attack in Somalia.

The UN body also urged member nations to actively cooperate with the Somali government in this regard.

A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday morning. The death toll ranges from 78 to over 90 according to different local officials and media, with at least 125 others reportedly left injured.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, but attacks like this are typical of the Al-Shabaab militants that have been leading insurgency against the Somali government for years now.

