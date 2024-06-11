UN Security Council Set To Vote Tonight On Plan For Israel-Hamas Ceasefire In Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 01:00 AM
UITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The U.N.Security Council will vote later on Monday on a United States-drafted resolution backing a proposal - outlined by President Joe Biden - for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The US is reported to have finalized its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the 15-member Council, but it was not immediately clear whether Russia and China, who have veto power, would allow the adoption of the draft.
Diplomats said Russia and China yesterday did raise concerns with a US draft resolution that would back the Biden proposal.
The Council’s only Arab member, Algeria, also signaled it was not ready to back the text, they said.
A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the five permanent members -- US, France, Britain, China or Russia -- to pass.
Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan on May 31 that would begin with an immediate, temporary cease-fire and work toward a permanent end to the war and the reconstruction of Gaza.
Biden said Israel had put forward the plan, and Hamas has signaled it is open to the terms he laid out, but neither side has said definitively that it would accept or reject the plan.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is currently visiting the middle East, his eighth trip to the region since the 7 October, to make a further push to nail down support for the deal, focusing on his demands for Hamas to back it. “My message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region, is if you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes,” he told reporters before departing Egypt for Israel.
“If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes."
The U.S. draft resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, "which Israel accepted, calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition".
It also goes into detail about the proposal, and spells out that "if the negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will still continue as long as negotiations continue".
Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki told a local radio station on Monday: "Until now, there are positive signals. We hope that this proposal is accepted" while commenting on Monday's expected UN Security Council vote.
The Council in March demanded for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.
For months, negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying to mediate a ceasefire. Hamas says it wants a permanent end to the war in the Gaza Strip and Israeli withdrawal from the enclave of 2.3 million people.
Since Oct 7, Israeli air, ground and sea assaults on the Palestinian territory, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and thousands more wounded amid dwindling medical help.
