UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Shocked By Haiti President's Assassination - Irish Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 07:47 PM

UN Security Council Shocked by Haiti President's Assassination - Irish Envoy to UN

The UN Security Council is shocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The UN Security Council is shocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday.

"It's really, really sad, shocking development to see the President of Haiti assassinated," Byrne Nason told reporters.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency.

Related Topics

United Nations Ireland Haiti Sad

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Academy of Scientists offers i ..

7 minutes ago

Martial Law Declared in Haiti After President's As ..

5 minutes ago

Monthly Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Measurement Set ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan eyes top spot in ICC Cricket World Cup Su ..

17 minutes ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1530 challa ..

10 minutes ago

Country's highest demand, supply achieved at 24,28 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.