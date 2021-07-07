(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The UN Security Council is shocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday.

"It's really, really sad, shocking development to see the President of Haiti assassinated," Byrne Nason told reporters.

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency.