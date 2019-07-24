UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Should Deploy Mission To Re-Launch Israel-Palestine Talks - Nebenzia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:11 AM

The UN Security Council should send a mission to the Middle East to enhance trust and re-launch negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international legal norms, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The UN Security Council should send a mission to the Middle East to enhance trust and re-launch negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international legal norms, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"Such background has long created a need to deploy a UN Security Council mission in the region - a mission that would build trust and help re-launch talks between the sides, support efforts that the global community has already made to build favorable circumstances to implement the only viable solution that should rest upon the international legal basis," Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia said international legal basis envisages the implementation of multilateral agreements based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

All member states, including the United States, should return to the practice of multilateral efforts in order to achieve a peaceful settlement in the Middle East, Nebenzia said.

"No unilateral steps can substitute for the key principles of 'two states' and 'land for peace,' or for the Arab Peace Initiative, neither can they change the status of the occupied territories, including the Syrian Golan," Nebenzia said.

The Palestinians have sought to establish their independent state on the territories of the West Bank - including East Jerusalem - and the Gaza Strip, which are occupied by Israel.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied territories.

