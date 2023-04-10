UN Security Council Should Not Duplicate Work of General Assembly - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The UN Security Council should not duplicate the work of the General Assembly on global measures but must respond to threats to peace and security arising from weapons transfers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"We believe that the Security Council, which deals with issues of control over arms transfers as part of its mandate, should not duplicate the role of the General Assembly where there are discussions of the relevant global measures, but is required to respond to threats of international peace and security, which arise when certain countries violate their obligations with regard to transfers of arms and also violate already concluded agreements," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the states comprising the so-called collective West are not sincere in their support for responsible transfers of weapons, as shown by the Ukraine crisis.

Nebenzia made the remarks during an event at the UN Security Council dubbed "Risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment." The gathering is one of the signature events during Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council in April.

Western ambassadors did not attend the meeting but were represented by deputy ambassadors and diplomatic experts.