UN Security Council Should Pass Political Resolution on North Korea - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russia believes the UN Security Council should adopt a political resolution on North Korea instead of replacing diplomacy with sanctions, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.

"Sanctions cannot replace diplomacy and the negotiating process is a two-way street. We believe that the time has come to adopt a political resolution of the council on the situation on the Korean peninsula," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on non-proliferation on Wednesday.

Nebenzia pointed out that Russia has always been advocating for improving confidence-building measures to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the United Nations should bolster these efforts.

"The UN Security Council must be used to support the peace process and inter-Korean dialogue rather than becoming an obstacle to it. Using only sanctions and pressure, it will be impossible to achieve," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador explained it is essential to develop a roadmap that would outline the process of lifting the UN Security Council sanctions imposed on North Korea.

Nebenzia also urged the United States as well as other countries to avoid the practice of unilateral sanctions that are "destructive" to the goal of achieving the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

North Korea has been subject to numerous United Nations and other sanctions since 2006 for its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.