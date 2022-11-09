UN Security Council Should Reconsider Spending Time on ICC Reports - Russian Envoy

The UN Security Council should question whether it is worth continuing meetings on reports by thte International Criminal Court (ICC) given the lack results from such meetings, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The UN Security Council should question whether it is worth continuing meetings on reports by thte International Criminal Court (ICC) given the lack results from such meetings, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Wednesday.

"This raises the question as to whether the Security Council should consider continuing to waste its precious time on reports that show only a lack of results," Kuzmin told the UN Security Council.

The diplomat said the ICC creates a mere appearance of progress in its reports and it has nothing to offer war-ravaged countries such as Libya.

Kuzmin also criticized the ICC for spending too much time on the Ukraine file while submitting the areas of priority to the Security Council members the evening before a meeting.

It is strange to hear that the ICC lacks funds given the "colossal influx" of money donated by the states of the collective West.