UN Security Council Starts Gradual Shift Toward In-Person Meetings in New York - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council have decided to gradually return to the organization's headquarters in New York City following a four-month pause amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent developments regarding the containment of COVID-19 in New York, UN Security Council together has decided to begin a gradual and phased shift toward in-person meetings here at the UN headquarters, of course, while ensuring all necessary health precautions," Heusgen said.

The ambassador noted that the decision to start conducting in-person meetings was taken unanimously. However, any concrete plans on further gatherings at the UN headquarters in July have not been made so far, and the council will continue to meet mostly online for the time being, he said.

For the first physical meeting since March 12, the members of the UN Security Council gathered at the ECOSOC Chamber, which is more spacious that the Security Council hall and allows more room for proper social distancing.