UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council Starts Gradual Shift Toward In-Person Meetings In New York - President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

UN Security Council Starts Gradual Shift Toward In-Person Meetings in New York - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The members of the UN Security Council have decided to gradually return to the organization's headquarters in New York City following a four-month pause amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, UN Security Council President Christoph Heusgen told reporters on Tuesday.

"In light of the recent developments regarding the containment of COVID-19 in New York, UN Security Council together has decided to begin a gradual and phased shift toward in-person meetings here at the UN headquarters, of course, while ensuring all necessary health precautions," Heusgen said.

The ambassador noted that the decision to start conducting in-person meetings was taken unanimously. However, any concrete plans on further gatherings at the UN headquarters in July have not been made so far, and the council will continue to meet mostly online for the time being, he said.

For the first physical meeting since March 12, the members of the UN Security Council gathered at the ECOSOC Chamber, which is more spacious that the Security Council hall and allows more room for proper social distancing.

Related Topics

United Nations New York Chamber March July All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

56 minutes ago

56 minutes ago

Business community demands tariff rationalization, ..

9 minutes ago

Libyan Sheikhs to Discuss Egypt's Role in Settleme ..

9 minutes ago

PHA to plant artificial forests

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.