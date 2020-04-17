UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

UN Security Council Supports Guterres' Call to Cease Hostilities in Yemen - President

The members of the United Nations Security Council joined Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call on the warring parties in Yemen to immediately cease fighting in order to focus on battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dominican Republic's Special Envoy to the Security Council and its President for April Jose Singer Weisinger said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The members of the United Nations Security Council joined Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call on the warring parties in Yemen to immediately cease fighting in order to focus on battling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dominican Republic's Special Envoy to the Security Council and its President for April Jose Singer Weisinger said in a statement on Friday.

The Security Council discussed the situation in Yemen in open and closed consultations on Thursday.

"The members of the Security Council endorsed the secretary-general's call of 25 March for those fighting in Yemen to immediately cease hostilities, focus on reaching a negotiated political settlement, and to do everything possible to counter an outbreak of COVID-19, and voiced concerns about the ongoing hostilities," Singer said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

