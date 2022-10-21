UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council Targets Haiti Gangs With Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 11:43 PM

UN Security Council targets Haiti gangs with sanctions

The UN Security Council on Friday agreed unanimously on a sanctions regime targeting the gangs terrorizing the population in Haiti -- including an asset freeze on a powerful gang leader

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The UN Security Council on Friday agreed unanimously on a sanctions regime targeting the gangs terrorizing the population in Haiti -- including an asset freeze on a powerful gang leader.

The Council has been debating for two weeks how best to address a spiraling health and security crisis in the poorest country in the Americas, which is battling a fast-growing outbreak of cholera.

After failing to reach consensus on sending an international force to the crisis-hit nation, members adopted a resolution Friday directly targeting the gangs that have seized control of the main port and blocked fuel deliveries.

It includes a one-year freeze on all economic resources owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed "Barbecue," the head of the "G90 Family and Allies" group of gangs blockading the country's main oil terminal.

The resolution demanded an "immediate cessation of violence, criminal activities, and human rights abuses" in Haiti, including kidnappings, sexual violence, human trafficking and the gang recruitment of children.

The Council also called for a one-year travel ban against people deemed to be involved in gang activity in Haiti and a ban on arms and ammunition being allowed to reach them.

Friday's action is a message to gangs "holding Haiti hostage" that friends of Haiti "will not sit idly by while you wreak havoc on the Haitian people," US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

Sanctions will also target those who "support, sponsor and finance" gangs, not just armed members in the streets, said Mexican UN envoy Juan Ramon de la Fuente.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned this week that the deterioration of Haiti's security and health environment as gangs expand their control has produced "an absolutely nightmarish situation.

" "I'm talking of something to be done based on strict humanitarian criteria, independent of the political dimensions of the problem that needs to be solved by the Haitians themselves," Guterres said.

He warned the gangs' control of the port and fuel blockade risks worsening the cholera outbreak by preventing the distribution of water, since the most important treatment for cholera is hydration.

- Cholera cases near 1,000 - Cherizier, a former police officer, is the only gang-related person singled out by name in the resolution.

"Jimmy Cherizier has engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security and stability of Haiti and has planned, directed or committed acts that constitute serious human right abuses," the document states.

It listed a series of his alleged actions, including taking part -- as a Haitian National Police officer -- in a 2018 attack on civilians in Port au Prince slum called La Saline in which at least 71 people died and 400 houses were destroyed.

Throughout that year and the next he led his group in "coordinated, brutal" attacks in areas of the capital, it said.

And the resolution says that since October 11 of this year Cherizier and his gang have been blocking shipments from Haiti's largest fuel terminal.

"His actions have directly contributed to the economic paralysis and humanitarian crisis in Haiti," the resolution charges.

Hundreds of suspected cholera cases have been recorded in Haiti since the beginning of the month, fueling fears of a devastating resurgence of the disease in the Caribbean nation.

Health ministry data showed 964 suspected cases as of October 19.

Haiti suffered a cholera epidemic between 2010 and 2019 that was accidentally introduced by UN peacekeeping troops and killed more than 10,000 people.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Police United Nations Water Oil Died Haiti October Criminals 2018 2019 Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

Trump ordered to testify in Capitol assault probe

26 seconds ago
 Russia 'delaying' grain exports from Ukraine: Zele ..

Russia 'delaying' grain exports from Ukraine: Zelensky

27 seconds ago
 Mordaunt enters Tory race as Johnson eyes comeback ..

Mordaunt enters Tory race as Johnson eyes comeback as PM

34 seconds ago
 Seerah of Prophet (PBUH) presents solution to all ..

Seerah of Prophet (PBUH) presents solution to all challenges of Muslim Ummah: Ah ..

3 minutes ago
 Europe Network Against Racism Denounces Borrell's ..

Europe Network Against Racism Denounces Borrell's Attempt to Apologize for Garde ..

3 minutes ago
 Documents Seized by FBI at Trump Residence Related ..

Documents Seized by FBI at Trump Residence Related to Iran, China - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.