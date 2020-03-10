UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council Tests Remote Voting System Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:23 PM

The UN Security Council tested a system for remote voting that may be utilized in case if the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worsens, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The UN Security Council tested a system for remote voting that may be utilized in case if the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak worsens, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether the a testing of the system for remote voting took place. "No imminent changes - just contingency planning."

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Nations decided to reduce the number of staff present in the headquarters building in New York, close the entire complex to the general public and suspend all guided tours.

According to UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, there have been no confirmed cases of infection with the virus among UN personnel.

The number of infected people worldwide has exceeded 114,000 and more than 4,000 have died from the disease. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.

