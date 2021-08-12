UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - Irish Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Thursday that the UN Security Council might soon act regarding by possibly issuing a call to all parties in Afghanistan to cease hostilities.

"The [UN Security] Council does need to step up its responsibilities and I'm sure we will be doing it sooner rather than later," Byrne Nason told reporters. "The Council always has a role in any international crisis, and what we can do, of course, is to call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities."

The diplomat also said the UN Security Council wishes to see progress reached in the ongoing talks between the Afghan parties in Doha, Qatar, and a negotiated political solution.