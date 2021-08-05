UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Address Tanker Attack Off Oman Coast Friday Morning - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

UN Security Council to Address Tanker Attack Off Oman Coast Friday Morning - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will address on Friday morning the attack on Merchant Vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The maritime incident off Oman coast will be raised under Any Other business agenda on Friday morning," the source said.

The closed meeting does not envision participation of any briefer on the incident, the source added.

Earlier, Liberia, Romania and the United Kingdom in a letter to the council called on the international community to condemn Iran for its alleged responsibility in the July 29 attack on the vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Israel, in a separate letter, called on the Security Council to sanction Iran for the attack.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Business Iran Oman Liberia United Kingdom Romania July

Recent Stories

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

1 hour ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

55 minutes ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

55 minutes ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

60 minutes ago
 Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise As ..

Haitian Prime Minister Says Mastermind of Moise Assassination May Still Be at La ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.