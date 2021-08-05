UN Security Council to Address Tanker Attack Off Oman Coast Friday Morning - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The UN Security Council will address on Friday morning the attack on Merchant Vessel Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The maritime incident off Oman coast will be raised under Any Other business agenda on Friday morning," the source said.

The closed meeting does not envision participation of any briefer on the incident, the source added.

Earlier, Liberia, Romania and the United Kingdom in a letter to the council called on the international community to condemn Iran for its alleged responsibility in the July 29 attack on the vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Israel, in a separate letter, called on the Security Council to sanction Iran for the attack.