UN Security Council To Address Upsurge Of Violence In Syria's Northwest - Spokesperson

Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:56 PM

The United Nations Security Council will hold an open session on Tuesday to discuss the escalation of violence in northwestern Syria, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a revised program of meetings

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will hold an open session on Tuesday to discuss the escalation of violence in northwestern Syria, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a revised program of meetings.

According to the revised agenda for the day, the consultations on the situation in the middle Eastern country will take begin at 3:30 pm EST at the UN headquarters in New York.

The meeting was requested by the so-called humanitarian troika on Syria, represented by Belgium, Germany and Kuwait, in light of the uptick in violence in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Security Council report said.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock is expected to brief the Council on the humanitarian impact of the escalation of hostilities.

Earlier in June, the humanitarian troika attempted to adopt a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire in Syria's province of Idlib; however, Russia used its veto power to block the initiative, which it called a biased approach to the situation in the country.

Over the past several weeks, terrorists have increased the number of attacks in Syria's northwestern provinces, particularly Idlib. Government forces have responded by enhancing their own attacks on terrorists in the province.

Most of the province of Idlib is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an alliance of jihadi groups led by the Al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front terrorists (banned in Russia).

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Russia and Turkey, along with Iran, are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

