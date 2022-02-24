UN Security Council to Consider Draft Resolution on Situation in Donbas - French Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United Nations Security Council will consider a draft resolution during the emergency meeting Wednesday night with respect to the situation in Donbas, French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere said.

"As far as the Security Council is concerned, we'll continue to monitor the situation closely, we are about to take action with a draft resolution condemning what's happening in the next day," Riviere told reporters Wednesday night.