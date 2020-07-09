UN Security Council to Convene for First Offline Meeting Next Week - Nebenzia

(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold next week its first offline meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold next week its first offline meeting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.

"In the next few days, most likely early next week we plan to hold the first offline meeting of the [UN Security] Council. It will not be held in the UNSC hall, but in the hall of the UN Economic and Social Council instead, as it is larger and it is easier to observe social distancing there," Nebenzia said in an open online interview, adding that he had already got used to online talks.