UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The UN Security Council will discuss the conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray on Tuesday, according to Sputnik's sources.

The discussion will take place as part of the miscellaneous section, a source told Sputnik.

Another source confirmed that information.

The hostilities in northern Ethiopia broke out earlier in the month after the Federal government had accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the region's ruling party that stands in opposition to the central authorities, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it.