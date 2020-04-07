UN Security Council to Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic Thursday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The UN Security Council is set to discuss the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Thursday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The meeting on the situation around COVID-19 is scheduled for Thursday," the source said on Monday.

Last week, nine member states of the Security Council requested to discuss the global health emergency caused by the coronavirus and its impact on the UN operations across the world.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later confirmed that he is going to brief the Security Council on the matter.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of people who have tested for COVID-19 has exceeded 1.3 million worldwide, and 74,476 have died.