UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Security Council To Discuss Crimea Friday In Informal Meeting - Estonian Mission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Security Council to Discuss Crimea Friday in Informal Meeting - Estonian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting on Friday to discuss the situation around the Crimean peninsula, the Permanent Mission of Estonia to the United Nations said.

According to the Estonian mission, the meeting will be convened at 9:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] to mark the "seven years of violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after 97 percent of residents voted in a referendum to do so. The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through democratic means, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and the will - and rights - of Crimea's residents must be respected.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Estonia March P

Recent Stories

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

22 minutes ago

Court Rules to Keep Belarusian Opposition Activist ..

1 hour ago

Russia's State Duma Speaker to Discuss 'Digital So ..

1 hour ago

Three peddlers arrested with narcotics

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal meets Chaudhry Shujaat Hu ..

1 hour ago

Townsend's Scotland a formidable force, says Irela ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.