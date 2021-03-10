UN Security Council to Discuss Crimea Friday in Informal Meeting - Estonian Mission

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting on Friday to discuss the situation around the Crimean peninsula, the Permanent Mission of Estonia to the United Nations said.

According to the Estonian mission, the meeting will be convened at 9:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] to mark the "seven years of violations of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after 97 percent of residents voted in a referendum to do so. The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through democratic means, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and the will - and rights - of Crimea's residents must be respected.