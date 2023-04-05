UN Security Council to Discuss Events at Al-Aqsa Thursday at Request of UAE - Source

The UN Council will hold a closed meeting on the situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The UN Council will hold a closed meeting on the situation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at the request of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China, a United Nations source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As far as I know, close consultations have been requested for tomorrow morning (on the Middle East). But no more information.

The issue is, of course, the mosque. China and UAE asked for the meeting," the source said.

On Tuesday evening, the Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque's prayer hall and used force against the Palestinians present there, Palestinian media reported. The Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies Director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained more than 200 Palestinians during the raid.