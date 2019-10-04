(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss the latest missile launch by North Korea in the first half of next week, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, another source told Sputnik that the Security Council might convene on Friday to discuss Wednesday's test in which North Korea fired a short to medium range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan.

"The discussion is moved for early next week," the second source said.