UN Security Council To Discuss Oil Tanker Attacks Thursday
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:23 AM
The UN Security Council will on Thursday discuss the situation in the Gulf following suspected attacks on two oil tankers, at the request of the United States, diplomats said
The closed-door meeting was called after a Norwegian-owned tanker and a Singapore-owned ship were attacked in the Gulf of Oman, a month after explosions damaged four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.