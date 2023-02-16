UN Security Council to Discuss Report on Sanctions Against N. Korea on Thursday Afternoon

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The UN Security Council will discuss North Korea and the Sanctions Committee Experts' report on Thursday afternoon, according to the United Nations program.

On January 20, the United States shared information with the UN Security Council about sanctions violations committed by North Korea by allegedly providing arms to the Wagner private military company amid Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier in February, United Nations experts told Sputnik that no evidence has been found to corroborate the United States' allegations that North Korea has supplied weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine.

In an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti last week, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia's defense industry is working fine. Lavrov made the statement when asked to comment on the United States' claims that North Korea as well as Iran have been helping Russia by providing weapons.