UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The UN Security Council will hold a closed meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia's Tigray region, Vietnamese Ambassador to the United Nations Dang Dinh Quy, who presides with the Security Council for the month of April, told reporters.

"Tomorrow morning, the Council intends to have an AOB [any other business] meeting on Tigray," Quy said on Wednesday.

UN Special Representative Pramila Patten said earlier that sexual violence in the Tigray region is marked with a level of cruelty beyond comprehension and the UN Security Council cannot continue to ignore war crimes that are being committed there.

Speaking at the UN Security Council, Patten said at least 100 rape allegations had been reported since hostilities erupted there in November, but added that the full scale of atrocities is unknown.

Fighting in Tigray broke out in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party - the Tigray People's Liberation Front - of attacking a regional military base to hijack weapons and arm an anti-government militia. Since, the ensuing conflict has caused thousands of Ethiopian to become refugees in neighboring Sudan. International human rights groups have alleged possible crimes in Tigray, including committed by Eritrean troops.