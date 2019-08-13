UN Security Council to Discuss Situation in Kashmir - Polish Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The UN Security Council will address the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decision to revoke the administrative territory's special status, Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz told reporters on Tuesday.

"Indeed, today, in the morning, I was informed that the Security Council received the letter from the Ambassador of Pakistan, I think that the Security Council will discuss this issue and take a proper decision," Czaputowicz said.

Last week, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi sent a letter to the UN Security Council, urging it to address the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. Lodhi said in the letter that India's decision to revoke Jamu and Kashmir's special status was in violation of international law and one that may have serious implications to peace and security.

Czaraputowicz said he had recently held phone discussions with both Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan in which he expressed his concerns regarding the rising tensions between the neighboring countries and called for negotiations to find out a peaceful solution.

"We are in favor of a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out the differences," he said.

Czaraputowicz added that Poland stands ready to engage in measures aimed at preventing the deterioration of the security situation in the region.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that ensured Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed a special status. Under the terms of the Indian government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to the acts carried out in the past as part of the Nazi ideology.