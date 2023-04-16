UN Security Council to Discuss Sudan Monday - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss the situation in Sudan on Monday; the talks will be held behind closed doors, a United Nations source told Sputnik.

"On Monday ... a discussion of the situation in Sudan will be held," the source said on Saturday, adding that the United Kingdom had requested the UNSC meeting.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Twitter late on Saturday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the situation in Sudan with the conflicting sides, commander-in-chief of the Sudanese military Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and RSF leader Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Chairman of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki. Guterres called for an end to violence and a return to dialogue.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that the Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) would meet on Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan, after Egypt and Saudi Arabia called for the emergency meeting at the level of permanent representatives.