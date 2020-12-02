UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council To Discuss Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen In December - South Africa Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) South Africa plans to discuss the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and other countries at the UN Security Council while presiding with that body during the month of December, South African envoy to the United Nations Jerry Matjila told reporters on Tuesday.

"On December 14, the Council will discuss Afghanistan," Matjila said during a press briefing. "On December 16, the Council will discuss the political situation in Syria.

Matjila also said the UN Security Council expected to hold open debate and briefing on Yemen.

In addition, Matjila said the South African delegation plans to raise specific regional issues concerning the African continent throughout its presidency. The discussions will focus on situation in the middle East, Somalia and Sudan, while separate high-level meetings will be dedicated to United Nations cooperation with African Union and the International Court of Justice, he added.

