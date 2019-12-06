UrduPoint.com
UN Security Council To Discuss Syria On December 19-20 - US Envoy

The United Nations Security Council will convene on December 19-20 to discuss humanitarian aid to Syria and political efforts to settle the conflict in the country, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft told reporters on Friday

"The humanitarian aid in Syria which we will discuss on the 19th provides an opportunity for us to make a measurable progress on behalf of the Syrian people," Craft said in a press conference marking the beginning of the US presidency of the Security Council. "Regarding the political situation in Syria which we will discuss on the 20th the work of the Council has been responsible for a notable step in the past year - this is the result of the Constitutional Committee and the careful and committed leadership of the Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

She urged the Security Council to direct its "best efforts" to keeping open the entry points through which the humanitarian aid to Syrians is delivered and called for continued support for Syrian Constitutional Committee.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

