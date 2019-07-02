UN Security Council to Discuss Ukraine Language Law on July 16 - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on July 16 to address the Ukrainian language law at the request of the Russian mission, UN Security Council president for the month of July Gustavo Meza-Cuadro said in a press briefing on Monday.

"This [meeting] is a request from the Russian delegation, it was requested previously to hold such a meeting on this issue, and now, it has been formally included in the program of the month and will be held on July 16," Meza-Cuadro said.

On May 22, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a law making Ukrainian the only authorized language in education, the judiciary, health care and all major state services. The full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected on September 1, 2020.