UN Security Council to Discuss Ukraine on June 6 - Program of Work

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The UN Security Council will convene on June 6 to discuss Ukraine, according to the program of the council's work out Wednesday.

The meeting was scheduled amid increased discussions of the impact of Western sanctions against Russia on global food supplies, particularly in Africa and the middle East.

On June 1, Albania assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council.