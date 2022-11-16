UN Security Council to Discuss Ukraine on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The UN Security Council will discuss the situation in Ukraine during a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting, entitled "maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine," will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT), according to the UNSC's Calendar of activities.

Ukraine has been on the Council's agenda regularly since the start of Russia's special military operation. Wednesday's meeting comes amid reports that Russian missiles landed in Poland near Ukraine's border.

NATO's is reportedly planning to hold a meeting on Wednesday in light of the reports.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied reports of launching missiles inside Polish territory, and described the allegations as a deliberate provocation to escalate tensions.