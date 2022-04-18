UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Discuss Ukrainian Refugees On Tuesday - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 07:25 PM

The UN Security Council will convene on April 19 to discuss Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing conflict in the country, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The UN Security Council will convene on April 19 to discuss Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing conflict in the country, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Monday.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST (19:00 GMT), the source said.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that most Ukrainian refugees will no longer be able to leave the country without international passports, and an exception can be made only for those who are fleeing regions hit by hostilities.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, more than 4.2 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation on February 24. Russia said it launched the operation after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said it aims to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.

