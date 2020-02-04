UN Security Council to Discuss US Mideast Plan With Kushner on Thursday - President

The UN Security Council is considering plans to hold a closed-door session on Thursday with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the newly unveiled US Middle East peace plan, Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said in a press briefing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The UN Security Council is considering plans to hold a closed-door session on Thursday with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss the newly unveiled US Middle East peace plan, Ambassador Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve said in a press briefing.

"We expect to receive requests from the American delegation for closed consultations on the 6th [of February] with Mr. Kushner to present the American peace plan," de Buytswerve, who presides with the UN Security Council in February, told reporters on Monday.

De Buytswerve noted that such a request, when received, will have to be confirmed by the UN Security Council.

On January 28, US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians via the two-state solution.

Under the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and Jordan Valley and keep Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." The peace plan envisions the Palestinians would double the land they currently hold and receive $50 billion in investment to spur the Palestinian economy. However, Palestinian refugees would not be permitted to return to their land.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the peace plan, the Palestinian leadership have said they outright reject it. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to come to the UN Security Council on February 11 to mobilize opposition to the peace plan.