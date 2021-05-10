UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

UN Security Council to Discuss Violence in East Jerusalem on Monday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the escalation of conflict in Jerusalem, a source in the UNSC told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The meeting of the Security Council on the middle East settlement will be held on Monday," the source said, noting that the meeting will focus on the recent clashes in Jerusalem.

Tensions in East Jerusalem flared up after an Israeli court ruled in favor of Jewish settlers who claim land in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, resulting in eviction of several Palestinian families. Violent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians broke out in Sheikh Jarrah and near Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday night and resumed the next day.

The Red Crescent said that more than 200 Palestinians were injured. The Israeli side reported that 17 officers were hurt, about 20 people were detained in connection with the unrest.

