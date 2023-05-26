UrduPoint.com

UN Security Council To Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety On May 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

UN Security Council to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety on May 30

The UN Security Council will convene on May 30 to address the safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The UN Security Council will convene on May 30 to address the safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday.

Switzerland holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in May.

"The Security Council will meet on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on May 30. IAEA DG Grossi will brief.

The meeting will be chaired by Swiss MFA, Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis," Bideau said.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output.

The NPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia's special military operation. It has come under Ukrainian shelling several times, raising international concerns over the possibility of a nuclear accident.

