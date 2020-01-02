(@imziishan)

The UN Security Council will on Friday discuss the situation in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, sources in the council told Sputnik on Thursday, in the wake of the Syrian military's fresh operation to clear the area of terrorists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The UN Security Council will on Friday discuss the situation in the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib , sources in the council told Sputnik on Thursday, in the wake of the Syrian military's fresh operation to clear the area of terrorists.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the United Kingdom had called for a discussion of the current situation in Idlib. The calls followed the launch of the military activities by the Syrian armed forces, aimed at clearing the area of terrorists of the Islamic State group and Tahrir al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front (both terrorist organizations are banned in Russia).

The closed-door UNSC consultations are set to take place at 10:00 a.m. local time [15:00 GMT], according to one source. Another source confirmed this information.

On December 24, the Syrian armed forces announced the liberation of more than 40 settlements in Idlib from terrorists and urged civilians to flee settlements that were still controlled by militants.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against various insurgent and terrorist groups.